Some countries have stopped flights, but India has increased surveillance, protocols: MEA on Omicron variant of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): India has not imposed travel curbs but has increased surveillance and protocols, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

During a weekly media briefing, he said that they have increased surveillance and protocols for those who are coming from 'at risk' countries.

"Omicron related situation is an evolving situation. Some countries have stopped flights. But we are keeping watch on 'at risk' countries and have increased surveillance and protocols like testing and mandatory home quarantine. The list of such countries is decided technically. The list is not entirely based on Omicron because it existed prior to the Omicron situation," said Bagchi.

"We are ready to supply medical equipment, medical cooperative and collaboration with any country if they come forward with any such kind of request," he added.

On the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said that the scheduled visit of the Russian President will take place on 6th December. He will be here for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. There will be a series of meetings.

"We foresee a very intensive engagement during the day and culminating with the Summit. The Day will begin with Defence Minister and Russian counterpart co-chairing intergovernmental commission," he said. (ANI)