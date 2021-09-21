Some members of Russian delegation yet to receive US visas for UNGA session

Moscow [Russia], September 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Not all members of the Russian delegation have received US visas to participate in the UN General Assembly session, Moscow expects Washington to fulfill its obligations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.



"No, not all," said, answering whether all members of the Russian delegation going to New York for the week of the high-level session of the UN General Assembly had received US visas.

"We expect the US side to fulfill its obligations as a host country to the United Nations to issue visas to all declared Russian participants. We are talking about the Russian delegation to the session of the UN General Assembly," Zakharova added. (ANI/Sputnik)

