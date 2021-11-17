Someone else pulling strings of Pakistan govt, nation running under oppression: PDM chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 17 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman said that someone else is pulling the strings of the Imran Khan government, stressing the country is running under oppression, reported local media.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is "forcing political parties with smaller representation to attend the joint Parliament session," The News International quoted the PDM chief as saying.

Speaking during a press conference in Quetta on Tuesday, he also emphasized that the government has been trying to earn the favour of its political allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P), for the bills on electronic voting machines (EVMs), NAB, and other issues it plans to table in the Parliament session since the allies have expressed concerns on the legislation proposed by the government, the Pakistani publication said.

Fazlur called the government's leaders "incompetent", stressing such rulers are gearing up to extend their rule.

"Struggling against such elements is jihad," Fazlur said, equating the Opposition's campaign against the government with "jihad

The PDM chief also claimed that the opposition parties' lawmakers had received calls, asking them to not attend the joint session, according to The News International. (ANI)