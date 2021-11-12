Something 'disconcerting' about Imran Khan govt, TTP deal: Pak newspaper

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): The Pakistani Taliban, which is engaged in talks with the Imran Khan government, is yet to show any remorse for the 2014 Peshawar school massacre, Pakistan newspaper Dawn noted, adding that there is something "disconcerting" about the deal between the government and the terror group.

The Pakistani newspaper also raised questions over the lack of transparency over the terms on which these negotiations with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"A month-long ceasefire has been announced but the TTP is reported to have said it will reconsider the ceasefire after a month. The government has briefed the parliamentary leadership on the broad contours of the negotiations but no details are available in the public domain," the newspaper stated.

The newspaper also pointed that there is little to suggest that the terror outfit is ready and willing to relinquish its violent ways.

"Little is known about the terms on which these negotiations with the TTP are underway. The statements emanating from the TTP do not appear to suggest they are negotiating from a position of weakness," the newspaper noted.



On December 16, 2014, six terrorists affiliated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan also known as the Pakistani Taliban attacked the Army Public School in the northwestern city of Peshawar. A total of 147 people, 132 of them children, were killed in the attack.

During the last hearing, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, had directed the attorney general to inform the court about the steps taken by the government to redress the grievances of the parents of children killed in the attack on APS on Dec 16, 2014, Dawn reported.

"Tragedies like the APS massacre may be a few years behind us, as are other similar acts of grotesque violence, but this should not mean that we forgive and forget those who have the blood of thousands of Pakistanis on their hands," the newspaper said.

The newspaper has called for complete transparency in the matter.

"Complete transparency in this matter is essential to retain public confidence that the government is not bartering away the blood of its citizens for a deal that is not worth it," the newspaper added. (ANI)

