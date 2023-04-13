Soros and UNDEF are separate issues, should not be mixed: MEA on UNDEF funding Soros' organisation

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the issues related to George Soros and United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) are different and should not be mixed up.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said this while reacting to a query regarding a report of the UNDEF funding Soros' organisations.

Soros' organisations and UNDEF are separate issues. There have been attempts to mix all these which have misled the situation, Bagchi said in a media briefing.

"As a responsible member of the UN, India participates in and promotes various UN activities. This includes contributing to a number of voluntary funds and programmes of the UN and the UNDEF is one of them," Bagchi stated.



He further explained, "This fund (UNDEF) receives funding from nearly 45 member states including India. UNDEF allocates the funds received to numerous projects across the world, the projects executed by various organisations."

"This process is guided by the UN Norms and procedures. These funds are allocated for various projects across the world and various organisations implement this. That's our contribution and participation in the UNDEF advisory board," he added.

He further stated, quoting EAM Jaishankar, "People's word in a democracy must be respected, not undermined. This important principle should not be obfuscated."

On the question of Soros's organisation (related to Open Society Foundations) sending money to India, Bagchi said that they (Soros' organisations) are not allowed to send money here.

"As far as any regulatory action against any organisation sending money to India is concerned, where necessary, relevant agencies take suitable action as per the law," he said. (ANI)

