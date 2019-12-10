South Korea: Baloch activists hold protest in Busan against Pak Army-led atrocities in Balochistan

Busan [South Korea], Dec 10 (ANI): Members of Baloch Republican Party (BRP) and Baloch Republican Students Organization (BRSO) held a protest in the South Korean city of Busan on Tuesday against the gross human rights violations committed by the Pakistani Army in Balochistan.

The demonstrators held posters and placards that read "Stop Extra Judicial killing, abduction in Balochistan", "#SaveBalochWomen - UN, UNHRC Wake up", and "Free Balochistan", among others and raised slogans "Baloch want justice".

Speaking on the occasion, BRP leader Amir Baloch appealed to the United Nations to take action against the abduction of women and children from Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

"We are here on the occasion of Human Rights Day to raise our voices against the incidences of the abduction of women and children in Balochistan and appeal the United Nations to take strong action against the same," said Amir Baloch.

For long, Pakistan's establishment has been criticised over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by international bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue.

A report issued by Baloch National Movement Central Information Secretary Dil Murad Baloch last month had highlighted that as many as 28 operations were conducted by the Pakistani army in Balochistan in the month of October alone as a result of which 30 people forcibly disappeared, while 25 dead bodies were found in the province. (ANI)

