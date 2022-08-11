South Korea: Hydrogen-electric buses to be operated in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam

Seoul [South Korea], August 11 (ANI/Global Economic): Hydrogen-electric buses will be operated in several South Korean cities from the fourth quarter of this year.

South Korea's Environment Ministry on Wednesday said that it will hold a "Hydrogen-electric intercity bus test operation project" launch ceremony at the Gimhae Biz Convention Center on August 11.

This project is a part of the agreement signed in January to expand the supply of hydrogen buses in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.



The ministry will receive a hydrogen bus from a manufacturer and test-operate the bus on five routes connecting Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam, including one intercity bus route, three commuter bus routes, and one shuttle bus route, for five weeks from August 12.

Through the test operation, the ministry plans to evaluate the convenience, economy, and performance of the hydrogen intercity bus. It will also check various situations that can occur during the operation of hydrogen fueling and repairing in the event of a failure or accident.

The ministry will analyze the results of the project as soon as possible to check and improve the system before mass-production of hydrogen intercity buses in the fourth quarter of this year.

Park Yeon-jae, Director-General of the Air Quality Policy Bureau of the Environment Ministry, said, "Compared to passenger cars, diesel buses emit 30 times more greenhouse gases and 43 times more fine dust. We will apply hydrogen cars to public sectors first to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality." (ANI/Global Economic)

