South Korea launches 8,200 ton Aegis destroyer

Seoul [South Korea], July 28 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea on Thursday launched an 8,200-ton Aegis-equipped destroyer, designed and developed indigenously.

The launching ceremony was held at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, around 310 km southeast of the capital Seoul, attended by President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to the presidential office.



Yoon said at the ceremony that Jeongjo The Great, the Aegis destroyer, would further strengthen the South Korean navy's combat capabilities.

The destroyer was the fourth Aegis-equipped destroyer of the South Korean Navy.

The 170-meter-long, a 21-meter-wide destroyer is fitted with enhanced radar-evading functions and the up-to-date Aegis combat system capable of detecting, tracking and intercepting ballistic missiles. (ANI/Xinhua)

