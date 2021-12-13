South Korea-Poland to strengthen partnership for new airport project

Seoul [South Korea], December 13 (ANI/Global Economic): Korean companies will be able to participate in a new airport development project worth about 10 trillion won in Poland.

The Transport Ministry announced on the 9th that Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk and Marcin Horala, the airport project director of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the development of the new airport in Poland.

According to the Transport Ministry, Poland is working on a project to establish Europe's largest hub airport in Baranow, about 40 kilometres west away from Warsaw, to replace the Warsaw Chopin Airport that has reached its limit due to large passenger saturation flow.



South Korea and Poland signed a transportation infrastructure MOU agreement to give shape to the new airport development project plan in February.

The two countries also discussed the infrastructure cooperation, including the new airport project, at the Korea-Poland Summit held last month.

Along with the new airport, the Polish government is also planning to establish a wide range of infrastructure, including railway, road, and urban development, and also promote transportation hub-related projects.

It is currently establishing a basic plan, and detailed plan and size of the project will be confirmed after the establishment of a master plan (MP) next year. The total amount of the project reaches about 10 trillion won (7.4 billion euros). (ANI/Global Economic)

