South Korea registers 2nd-highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

Seoul [South Korea], January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): South Korea registered the second-highest daily number of COVID-19 cases amounting to 7,630 new infections amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The figure brings the country's cumulative total to 733,902 COVID-19 cases. Over the past 24 hours, 11 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total coronavirus death toll to 6,540 deaths.



The record number of 7,848 new COVID-19 cases per day was reported on December 15, 2021, the media reported.

According to the news agency, the South Korean authorities plan to change the country's medical response system to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Earlier in January, Seoul extended strict COVID-19 restrictions, including a 9 p.m. curfew for food establishments, limits on the private gatherings, as well as the mandatory vaccine pass program at multiuse facilities. The decision was reportedly made due to the concerns about the expected mass movement of Koreans during the forthcoming Lunar New Year, the country's main holiday that falls on February 1. (ANI/Sputnik)

