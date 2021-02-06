South Korea reports 393 more COVID-19 cases, 80,524 in total

Seoul [South Korea], February 06 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 393 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 80,524.

The daily caseload stayed below 400 for five days out of the past seven days. It showed signs of moderating after peaking at 1,240 on Dec. 25, 2020.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.



Of the new cases, 142 were Seoul residents and 108 were residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,472.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,464. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 388 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 70,505. The total recovery rate was 87.56 percent.

The country tested more than 5.89 million people, among whom 5,715,152 tested negative for the virus and 97,677 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

