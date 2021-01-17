South Korea reports 520 more COVID-19 cases, 72,340 in total

Seoul [South Korea], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 520 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 72,340.

The daily caseload stayed below 600 for seven straight days, after recording 451 on Monday.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.



Of the new cases, 142 were Seoul residents and 173 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Twenty were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,922.

Thirteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,249. The total fatality rate stood at 1.73 per cent.

A total of 699 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 58,253. The total recovery rate was 80.52 per cent.

The country tested more than 5.06 million people, among whom 4,829,565 tested negative for the virus and 159,385 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

