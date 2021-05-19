South Korea reports 654 more COVID-19 cases, 133,471 in total

Seoul [South Korea], May 19 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 654 new cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 133,471.

The daily caseload was up from 528 in the prior day, sending the daily average number of cases for the past week to 651.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since November 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 245 were Seoul residents and 159 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.



Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,789.

Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,912. The total fatality rate stood at 1.43 percent.

A total of 606 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 123,237. The total recovery rate was 92.33 percent.

The country tested more than 9.42 million people, among whom 9,190,679 tested negative for the virus and 104,494 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 3,759,058 people with 1,180,281 fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

