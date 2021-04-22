South Korea reports 735 more COVID-19 cases, 116,661 in total

Seoul [South Korea], April 22 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 735 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 116,661.

The daily caseload was the highest in 105 days since Jan. 7, staying above 700 for two days.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.



Of the new cases, 229 were Seoul residents and 217 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,081.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,808. The total fatality rate stood at 1.55 percent.

A total of 582 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 106,459. The total recovery rate was 91.25 percent.

The country has tested more than 8.53 million people, among whom 8,353,705 tested negative for the virus and 67,139 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

