South Korea reports 84 more COVID-19 cases, 8,320 in total

Seoul [South Korea], Mar 17 (ANI): South Korea reported 84 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the third day in a row that the confirmed cases stayed below 100 in the country.

Tuesday's figure raised the total number of infections to 8,320 -- the fourth most after China, Italy and Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country has reported a fatality rate of 0.99 per cent -- far lower than the global average.

A total of 264 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 1,401.

Globally, the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 167,500 people and killed 6600 others. (ANI)

