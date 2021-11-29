Seoul [South Korea], November 29 (ANI/Xinhua) South Korea sees a rise in Covid cases with the total number of infections to 444,200.

The recent resurgence in Covid cases in Korea could be attributed to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,386 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 905 and 233.



However, the virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 762, or 23.2 per cent of the total local transmission. 23 new cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,696.

Earlier, the number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 629 and T32 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,580. The total fatality rate was 0.81 per cent.

On the other hand, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,511,121 people, or 82.8 per cent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 40,902,753, or 79.7 per cent of the population, while 2,845,397 people received booster shots (ANI/Xinhua).

