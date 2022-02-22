South Korea: SK Bioscience to develop COVID-flu combo vaccine

Seoul [South Korea], February 22 (ANI/Global Economic): As 'flurona,' which means having both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time, is recently popping up in many countries, including Israel, Brazil, the U.S., Hungary, and Croatia, concerns on 'twindemic' have emerged.

Currently, the infection rate of the flurona is low, but the mortality rate is six times higher than uninfected people and 2.3 times higher than patients with only COVID-19.

Korean medical experts have also warned the risk of twindemic, and are recommending taking influenza vaccination.



Accordingly, many global pharmaceutical companies are developing a combo vaccine that prevents s COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. In Korea, SK Bioscience has started developing the combo vaccine.

SK Bioscience is aiming to conduct clinical trials of the combo vaccine within the end of this year.

It is planning to develop the combo vaccine based on technology of its flu vaccine 'Sky Cell Flu' and COVID-19 vaccine, which is under development with the aim of obtaining approval in the first half of the year. SK is currently developing the combo vaccine as a synthetic antigen vaccine that combines flu and COVID-19 antigens.

In the global market, the U.S. Moderna is planning to release a combo vaccine that prevents COVID-19, flu, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) as early as the fall of 2023. (ANI/Global Economic)

