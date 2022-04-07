South Korea to provide more job opportunities to Sri Lankans, says Korean minister

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Considering Sri Lanka's economic crisis, South Korea has said that it will focus on providing more employment opportunities to the nationals of the island country in Korea.

The decision was announced after South Korea's Coordination Minister Koo Yun Cheol's courtesy call to Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat here. The Korean minister was on an official visit to Sri Lanka from March 31 to April 2.

During the call, the Korean Coordination Minister said that in the 45th anniversary year of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and South Korea, both countries should look into different ways to strengthen their strong bilateral ties in the future.

Cheol assured that he would encourage more Korean entrepreneurs to invest in Sri Lanka and said that they will share Korea's technological expertise with the locals.



Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando informed the Parliament that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign and will face the current issues, as the parliament demanded the resignation of the President.

"As a responsible government, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances," Minister Fernando said.

Anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis. An emergency health situation has been declared in Sri Lanka today, due to a severe shortage of medicines in the country.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. (ANI)

