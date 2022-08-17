South Korea will be good partner in India's journey towards a developed economy, says envoy

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): South Korea's envoy Chang Jae-bok has hoped that Seoul will be a good partner in India's journey to becoming a developed country and in the growth of its economy.

The envoy, who visited an art exhibition 'Synthesis of Difference', involving artists of South Korea and India, said the event gives a unique opportunity to appreciate rich artistic traditions of the two countries.

"Through this exhibition, art lovers and you will have a unique opportunity to appreciate rich artistic traditions of Korea and India, realize the subtle similarities and differences in our two countries' artistic creations and develop mutual understanding," he said.

He said South Korea and India will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties next year.

"I hope that Korea can also be a good partner in the process of India becoming a developed country and help in the development of India's economy, social and economic aspects," the envoy told ANI on the sidelines of the event.

The exhibition, which began on Wednesday, will continue till September 30

Chang Jae-bok said the art exhibition is a combination of paintings, animation, video art, installation and performances.

"My profound thanks to all Korean and Indian artists who are showcasing their masterpieces in the exhibition. I also thank all those who have worked hard to put this exhibition together," he said.

He said next year, Korea and India will reach the historic milestone of 50 years in their diplomatic journey.

"We will hold year-round events to celebrate five decades of unwavering friendship and partnership between our two countries which has seen our two sides stand by each other through thick and thin. I call upon Indian people to enthusiastically participate in the events to make our celebrations a grand success," the envoy said. (ANI)