South Korean Foreign Minister's India visit will help strengthen strategic partnership between the countries: MEA

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday welcomed South Korea's Foreign Affairs Minister Park Jin to India, said his visit will help strengthen India-South Korea Strategic Partnership.

"A warm welcome to FM @FMParkJin of Republic of Korea on his first official visit to India," Bagchi tweeted on Friday.

"As India-South Korea celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the visit will strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership," the tweet further read.

Park Jin on Friday arrived in India at the Delhi airport.



India, South Korea are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Seoul's foreign ministry on Tuesday said, Jin "plans to visit India later this week to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year," reported Yonhap news agency.

The report in Yonhap further read, according to the ministry, foreign Minister Park Jin plans to hold talks with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, during the two-day trip from Friday.

South Korean Ministry spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk told reporters, "The two sides plan to discuss ways to develop the countries' special strategic partnership and further bolster ties."

During the trip, Park plans to travel to Chennai in southern India to meet with South Korean businesses operating there, Lim added, reported Yonhap news agency. (ANI)

