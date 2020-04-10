South Korea's Daegu reports no fresh coronavirus cases first time since outbreak

Pyongyang [South Korea], April 10 (ANI): South Korea's city of Daegu, which was once considered as the country's epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, reported no fresh cases of the deadly virus on Friday, the first time since the outbreak there nearly two months ago.

The city which is located 300 kilometres south of Seoul stood at 6,807, unchanged from a day earlier, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Daegu still accounts for more than 65 percent of the country's total COVID-19 cases, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The number of deaths from the city reached 142, accounting for around 70 percent of the 208 official COVID-19 deaths in the nation.

The outbreak in South Korea has been gradually slowing after it recorded hundreds of new infections each day and once became the second hardest-hit country in the world earlier this month.

The reason for this downfall of cases in South Korea is deemed as the strict actions taken by the government.

South Korea was able to heal at a much faster rate than other countries by setting up testing centers immediately, evaluating passengers flying to the airports, ordering residents to self-isolate right away, and tracking those with confirmed cases of the virus.

During his talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed appreciation for the technology-based response deployed by South Korea for managing the crisis. (ANI)

