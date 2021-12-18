SpaceX says 52 Starlink satellites successfully launched into orbit

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI/Sputnik): SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.



Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.

"Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.

The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world. (ANI/Sputnik)

