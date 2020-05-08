Special flight airlifts 32 Kenyans stranded in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 08 (ANI): A special flight on Thursday airlifted 32 Kenyan citizens stranded in Hyderabad due to nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

A special passenger relief flight of Indigo Airlines operated to repatriate a few Kenyan citizens from Hyderabad City. The aircraft took the passengers to Mumbai from there they were to be further airlifted by the Kenyan Airways from Mumbai to Kenya.

An IndiGo flight, which operated as a purely domestic flight - 6E 9104 - arrived from Chennai via Bangalore landing at Hyderabad International Airport today at 9.20 am. This aircraft departed to Mumbai at 11.02 am with 83 Kenyan nationals, out which 32 passengers boarded from Hyderabad and 51 transit passengers had joined from Chennai and Bangalore.

Hyderabad Airport officials said that all these passengers were serviced through a fully-sanitized Domestic Terminal of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight's handling as part of COVID 19 precautionary steps that included thermal screening, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

So far, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has handled 12 evacuation flights serving over 900 foreign nationals who were repatriated by various special relief flights from Hyderabad city to the countries viz. the UK, the UAE, the US, Kenya and Germany. (ANI)

