Special flight with 185 Indians departs from Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 2 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Kuwait with 175 stranded Indians and 10 infants for Kochi in Kerala.

"#VandeBharatMission Flight for Kochi left today at 1200 hours with 175 passengers and 10 infants. Happy journey. Thanks, Indian and Kuwaiti authorities," Indian embassy in Kuwait tweeted.

The Vande Bharat Mission has evacuated more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens so far, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

India has launched the largest evacuation exercise -- Vande Bharat Mission -- to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs recently announced the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13. (ANI)

