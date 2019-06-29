US President Donald Trump holds meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Saturday in Osaka
US President Donald Trump holds meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Saturday in Osaka

'Spectacular job!' Trump praises Saudi Prince at G20 in Osaka, agree to intensify fight against terror

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:38 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on the last day of the ongoing G20 summit here on Saturday and agreed to intensify the fight against terrorism.
During their brief meeting, Trump referred to the Saudi Prince as "a friend of mine," and said that MBS, who has been blamed for the assassination of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has done "really a spectacular job" and that it's a "great honour" to meet with him.
"This friend of mine has really done things in the last five years in terms of opening up Saudi Arabia, especially women empowerment. I am seeing a revolution happening in a very positive way," Trump said.
"We had some meetings on trade, economic development, and the military and they have been really terrific. As you know Saudi is a big purchaser of America," the President told the media.
"For a long time, there was a question of whether or not Saudi Arabia and other countries were sponsoring terrorism. And I know not only you but also your father, the King, put in a tremendous effort to seize the money going to the groups that were not liked by us. And I really appreciate that" he added.
"The whole world is grateful for your efforts in the fight against terrorism," Prince Salman stated in turn, while Trump emphasised that Riyadh remains a vital partner in fighting "terrorism," which Washington believes is raging in the region all because of Iran.
"In the last five years we have achieved a great deal on the economic, military and political side and we will continue that together for the job creations in both countries," the Prince added.
However, Trump did not mention about the Khashoggi murder case during his meeting with the Saudi Prince.
The United Nations has called for an international investigation into the alleged killing, adding that the Saudi probe into the matter has failed to examine who may have ordered it. But, Saudi officials have denied that the crown prince had any involvement in the killing.
The Trump administration has come under fire from the US Congress over its handling of the country's relationship with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the murder of Khashoggi, as well as in the face of the mounting death toll in the Saudi-UAE war in Yemen.
Meanwhile, Trump, after completing his engagements with world leaders at the summit, as he headed for a visit to South Korea.
Trump said he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, even if just to "say hello."
"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" the President wrote on Twitter.
The White House is yet to disclose Trump's specific plans in South Korea. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:29 IST

'Kithana ache he Modi': Aussie PM celebrates friendship with Modi

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Stealing away some moments from the hectic schedule of G-20 Summit to celebrate his friendship with Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart to mark their meeting.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:20 IST

PM Modi meets Indonesia's Prez Joko Widodo at G-20 summit in...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on the final day of the ongoing 14th G20 summit.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:16 IST

Boris Johnson claims he is not avoiding scrutiny

London [UK], June 29 (ANI): Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday insisted that his refusal to not partake in a debate with leadership rival Jeremy Hunt is not an attempt to avoid scrutiny.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 05:25 IST

French Court orders to end life support for man in vegetative state

Paris [France], June 29 (ANI): A top court here on late Friday ruled in favour of removing life support from a man who has been in a vegetative state since more than a decade.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:46 IST

Venezuela migrant crisis to become world's largest by 2020: Report

Medellin [Colombia], June 29 (ANI): The Venezuelan exodus may exceed eight million people by the end of next year, which would make it the largest migration crisis in the world, according to a special report issued by the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:32 IST

Vienna meeting is 'last chance' to save 2015 nuclear deal, Iran warns

Vienna [Austria], June 29 (ANI): Iran on Friday warned that the diplomatic meeting in Vienna among the remaining signatories of the embattled 2015 nuclear deal may be the "last chance" to save the historic accord.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:06 IST

US will sanction any country that buys oil from Iran, says special envoy

London [UK], June 29 (ANI): The United States will put sanctions on any country that imports Iranian oil, and no exemptions are currently in place, US special envoy for Iran said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 03:17 IST

Implementing death penalty in SL will protect future generations...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 29 (ANI): President Maithripala Sirisena called United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday and said protecting the nation and its future generations from the prolific risk of drug trafficking is the reason why he decided to implement the death penalty in Sri

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:06 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan to embark on a maiden visit to US next month

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on his maiden visit to the United States next month during which he will also meet President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:06 IST

Imran Khan orders strict action against unusual price hike in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan asked authorities to take stern action against hoarders and unprecedented prices hike without sufficient cause, authorities reported on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 01:54 IST

Genoa: Bridge demolished in controlled explosion, 10 months...

Rome [Italy], June 29 (ANI): The two remaining towers of Morandi Bridge in central Genoa were blown up in a controlled explosion on Friday, nearly a year after the structure collapsed in a disaster killing 43 people.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:45 IST

G-20 Summit: PM Modi to hold 4 bilaterals, 3 pull asides on Day 3

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison on the final day of the ongoing G-20 summit in Osaka on Saturday.

Read More
iocl