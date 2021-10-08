Sputnik Light has proven to be 'ideal booster' for other vaccines

Moscow [Russia], October 8 (ANI): Russian Direct Investment Fund on Thursday said that coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light has proven to be an ideal booster for other vaccines and is ready to fight the COVID-19 globally.

The official Twitter handle of Sputnik V said in a tweet: "More studies expected this month are set to show benefits of mix and match boosting, pioneered by #SputnikV over 1.5 years ago. Its 1st component, 1-shot Sputnik Light, has proven to be an ideal booster for other vaccines & is ready to fight #COVID globally."



Sputnik Light vaccine is based on human adenovirus serotype 26 which is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests and it is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades, according to RDIF. (ANI)



