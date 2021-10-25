'Squid Game' ranks first on Netflix global chart for 29 days 'My Name' ranks 3rd

Seoul [South Korea], October 25 (ANI/Global Economic): Netflix's original series 'Squid Game' (Director Hwang Dong-hyuk) has ranked first on Netflix's global chart for 29 days.

According to the FlixPatrol, a global OTT content ranking site, on October 22, 'Squid Game' topped the 'Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix' chart, which ranks TV programs such as dramas and entertainment shows, with 761 points on the 21st.



'Squid Game' has maintained its number one spot on Netflix global TV programs chart for 29 days from September 23 till October 22, showing its long-term popularity.

In addition, it is notable that 'My Name' and tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' have been listed in the top 10. Netflix's new series 'My Name' ranked third in the global chart with 563 points on the 22nd. 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' received 150 points, and ranked seventh.

'My Name' is a noire TV series which follows the story of Ji-woo (actress Han So-hee) who seeks revenge for her gangster father's murder after infiltrating the police under a new name, and is gaining huge popularity. It was released on October 15. (ANI/Global Economic)

