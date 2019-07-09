A woman holds a rosary as a tribute to the Easter Sunday terror attack
Sri Lanka: ex-Defence Secy, IGP released on bail

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 17:01 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 9 (ANI): A court here on Tuesday granted bail to former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera after not finding enough ground to charge them with murder.
The two, who were sent on compulsory leave over charges of mishandling intelligence reports that came before the Easter terror attacks killing more than 250 people on April 21, were released on bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne on a surety of Rs. 500,000 each, The Daily Mirror reported.
Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department had arrested the former defence secretary and the IGP on the 2nd of this month.
They have been remanded on charges of criminal negligence and murder for failing to prevent the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday.
Magistrate Jayaratne stated that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate murder charges against them, Colombo Page reported.
Accordingly, the Magistrate also decided that there was no reasonable basis for the suspects to be charged with murder and negligence causing serious property damage and ordered to release them on bail.
The two top officials have been blamed for their failure to prevent the terrorist attacks that targeted several churches and high-end hotels across Colombo and Batticaloa areas on April 21.
On April 11, India's intelligence agencies sent a memo to the Sri Lankan Police chief with names, addresses, and even phone numbers of the culprits and warned that a local Muslim group, identified as National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), was planning suicide attacks on Catholic churches and the Indian High Commission in the capital, Colombo. (ANI)

