Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File photo)
Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File photo)

Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:29 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Elections Chief Mahinda Deshapriya on Sunday afternoon confirmed that opposition candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa had won the presidential elections.
Rajapaksa secured over 6 million or over 52 percent of the votes, Xinhua reported.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to be the President, not only of those who voted for me, but as the President of all Sri Lankans. The trust you have invested in me is deeply moving and being your president will be the greatest honor of my life - Let's put our vision into action!" Rajapaksa tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Rajapaksa had claimed victory over his main opponent Sajith Premadasa of the ruling United National Party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Rajapaksa for his victory in the elections.
"Congratulations @GotabayaR on your victory in the Presidential elections. I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region," Modi had tweeted.
"I also congratulate the people of Sri Lanka for the successful conduct of the elections," he said.
Rajapaksa, who has been credited for having crushed the Tamil Tigers 10 years ago, focused his campaign on his credentials as the defence secretary that brought a close to the bloody 26-year civil war, while also calling for an overhaul of economic policies implemented by Premadasa's UNP during its five-year charge of the parliament.
To win, a candidate has to secure at least 50% + one vote in the first round of counting, the Elections Commission Chairman had said.
Rajapaksa, a former defence secretary and brother of two-time former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, based his campaign on providing strong leadership on national security issues, following coordinated bombings in April that killed at least 269 people.
He will be sworn in as the seventh President of Sri Lanka tomorrow morning, November 18, in Anuradhapura, his party sources confirmed to ColomboPage. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:10 IST

Hong Kong protests: Police officer shot in leg with arrow during standoff

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (ANI): A Hong Kong police officer sustained an injury after being shot in the leg with an arrow during a standoff with anti-government protesters at a central university campus here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:19 IST

Iran's Supreme Leader backs fuel price hikes

Tehran [Iran], Nov 17 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the government's decision to hike fuel prices despite ongoing protests in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:11 IST

Flood-hit Venice to face another exceptional high tide

Venice [Italy], Nov 17 (ANI): Flood-hit Venice is expected to face another exceptional high tide that could reach 160 cm just after midday on Sunday, Venice's centre for forecast on tides has said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:53 IST

Azadi March: JUI-F protesters block highways across Pak for...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 17 (ANI): Thousands of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) protesters continued to block highways across Pakistan for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as part of what the party calls 'Plan B', initiated in a bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:29 IST

South Sudan, UN to immunise 1,44,000 people against cholera

Juba [South Sudan], Nov 17 (Xinhua/ANI): UN agencies, in collaboration with South Sudan's health ministry, will launch a vaccination exercise on Monday targeting some 1,44,033 people against cholera in Renk, a county bordering the Blue Nile state in Sudan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:58 IST

Parliamentary elections underway in Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], Nov 17 (Xinhua/ANI): Belarus kicked off voting to choose members of its lower house of parliament on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:14 IST

7 dead, dozens injured after explosion causes building collapse...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 17 (Xinhua/ANI): A gas line explosion caused the collapse of a building in Bangladesh's seaport city of Chattogram on Sunday morning, leaving at least seven people dead and over 25 injured, a police official said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:48 IST

Saudi Aramco to sell 1.5 pc of shares on local stock exchange

Moscow [Russia], Nov 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco announced on Sunday that it planned to sell 1.5 per cent of its company shares on the local Saudi stock exchange, the Tadawul, for the price of USD 8- to USD 8.5 per share.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:47 IST

Two ISIS terrorists arrested, weapons seized in E Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Two key members of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group were arrested by the Afghan special forces during an operation in the country's east, the Afghan National Directorate of Security said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:46 IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanks PM Modi for wishes on election victory

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 17 (ANI): Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm wishes on his victory in the 2019 Sri Lankan presidential elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:18 IST

Classes at Hong Kong schools to remain suspended on Monday over...

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (Xinhua/ANI): The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday announced the extension of the suspension of classes at schools to Monday over safety concerns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:01 IST

FATF: EU offers technical assistance to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 17 (ANI): The European Union has offered technical assistance to Pakistan for the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan by the country, according to a media report.

Read More
iocl