Sri Lanka: Modi visits church targetted during Easter terror attacks

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:36 IST

PM Modi first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after Easter...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be making a brief stopover in Sri Lanka on his way back to India from the Maldives, becomes the first foreign leader to visit the island nation after the deadly Easter terror attack that killed more than 250 people on April 21