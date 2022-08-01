Sri Lanka Navy rescues Indian fishermen stranded in its territorial waters

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy on Monday rescued six Indian fishermen who were stranded after their boat drifted in Lankan waters due to a glitch.

Fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram went into the sea for fishing. Around 532 boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour left for the sea. But the boat owned by Sagear Pandian developed a mechanical snag in the Palk Bay area, the Indian-Sri Lankan sea border.

The six fishermen Saravanan, Alexander, Anthony, Sasi, Murugan and Subbiah in the boat tried to fix the fault but were unable to do so.

Moreover, due to the speed of the wind, the boat drifted into Sri Lankan waters.

Noticing the boat on their maritime boundary line, the Lankan Navy personnel sent a patrol boat to the spot immediately. They inquired about the boat drifting into the Lankan waters and later tried to repair the boat.



However, the exercise to repair the boat was futile and they contacted the owner of the boat Sagear Pandian and explained the situation and asked him to send a rescue vessel.

The owner of the boat then dispatched a rescue vessel from the Rameswaram Fisheries harbour to bring the stranded fishermen and the boat after getting permission from the rescue team.

The Sri Lankan Navy pulled Rameswaram fishermen's boat with a rope and handed it over to the fishermen who came in the rescue vessel and sent them.

The stranded fishermen alongwith the boat were sent back to Tamil Nadu.

The fishermen of Rameswaram thanked the Sri Lankan Navy for their humanitarian assistance in rescuing the stranded fishermen and the boat in the middle of the sea. (ANI)

