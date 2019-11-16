Sri Lanka Presidential election: Gunmen open fire on bus carrying voters in Mannar

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 16 (ANI): Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying voters in Mannar in northern Sri Lanka on Saturday, as the island country began voting for a presidential election.

An identified group hurled stones and opened fire at two buses carrying voters in Mannar in northern Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan media reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road and tried to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles.

"The gunmen opened fire and also pelted stones," a police official said.(ANI)

