Sri Lanka: SLFP extends conditional support to Gotabhaya Rajapaksa

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Oct 9 (ANI): The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) on Wednesday announced that they'll extend conditional support to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's election campaign.

"The SLFP will sign two Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) to form a new alliance called Sri Lanka Freedom People's Alliance," said SLFP parliamentarian Nimal Siripala de Silva at a press meet here.

Further explaining the terms, SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara said that the MoUs will be signed by the party within the next two days.

"One agreement is to be signed between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna. The other agreement will be signed by the SLFP with the presidential candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa," Jayasekara said.

Last week, the Sri Lankan Election Commission had announced that the Presidential elections are scheduled for November 16 and the acceptance of the nominations will be held on October 7.

In August, Sri Lanka's main opposition party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, had named former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's younger brother and former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa as its presidential candidate. (ANI)

