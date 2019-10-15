Sri Lanka: Special court postpones hearing in misappropriation of public funds case to next year

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Oct 15: A special court on Tuesday postponed the hearing of a case against SLPP candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and six others in connection with alleged misappropriation of public funds to next year.

The Special High Court Trial-at-Bar, earlier today, postponed the hearing of the misappropriation case wherein public funds, to the tune of Rs 33.9 million was used in the construction of the DA Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana, until January 9, 2020, reported Colombo Page.

Since the Sri Lankan Supreme Court has issued an interim injunction against hearing the evidence until December 20, a three-judge High Court bench on Tuesday decided not to hear the evidence in the embezzlement case.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has filed a misappropriation case of SLR 33.9 million in public funds during the construction of the DA Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana.

Previously, seven accused were charged under Section 5(1) of the Public Property Act and Section 388 of the Penal Code, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Public Property Act.

The former President filed an appeal in the Apex Court challenging the order on January 11 to reject his preliminary objections and requesting to annul the previous order by a lower court.

Colombo's highest court has scheduled a hearing of Gotabhaya's appeal on December 10. (ANI)

