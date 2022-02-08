Sri Lanka to import 1 lakh metric tonnes rice from Myanmar

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 8 (ANI): Sri Lanka will import 1,00,000 metric tonnes of white rice and 50,000 metric tonnes of parboiled rice from Myanmar during the years 2022 and 2023.

It has planned to import this stock of rice at US $ 445 per metric ton through the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation, reported Colombo Page.

Sri Lanka, which is facing a severe food crisis, has approached various countries including Myanmar for the import of rice to increase its food stock.



A bilateral agreement was signed between the Ministry of Commerce of Myanmar and the Sri Lankan Ministry of Trade.

Notably, China has donated one million metric tons of rice to Colombo to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Rice-Rubber pact which is expected to reach Sri Lanka in March, 2022.

Earlier, Sri Lanka, on November 30, had also requested Pakistan for a comprehensive Credit line of USD 200 million to import cement, rice and other essential food items. (ANI)

