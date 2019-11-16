Sri Lanka elections 16 November 2019 (Image: Reuters)
Sri Lanka elections 16 November 2019 (Image: Reuters)

Sri Lanka votes for new President

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:06 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 16 (ANI): Sri Lankans head to the polls on Saturday to elect a new President of the country amid security and economic concerns.
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. Over 12 thousand polling stations have been set up and over 68 thousand security personnel deployed to ensure free and fair polls. This time, neither the sitting President or Prime minister are contesting the elections. The counting of votes will begin after the end of polling and results are expected by Sunday.
Around 16 million citizens are eligible to choose from 35 candidates contesting, from across the political spectrum. The candidate who obtains over 50 per cent of valid votes will win the presidency, else the second preference votes have to be counted. The ballot also allows voters to choose their three top candidates in order of preference, which will determine the winner if no candidate secures over half the first-place votes. Second and third preferences from ballots whose first preference candidate has been eliminated are used to determine the winner.
Two prominent candidates are seen as the likeliest to replace Sirisena: former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Minister of Housing Sajith Premadasa.
Both candidates have campaigned mainly on the plank of national security and good governance. But Minorities are concerned a Rajapaksa win could be a step backwards.
Rajapaksa, the former defense secretary crushed the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), after nearly three decades of civil war.
Sajith Premadasa, 52, is the son of assassinated President Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was killed in a suicide bombing in 1993 carried out by Tamil separatists, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Premadasa, representing the ruling party, has built his campaign on promising a mixture of continuity and new leadership.
The six-week campaign in a neck-and-neck race has seen tensions mount across Sri Lanka, with the Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) documenting at least 743 electoral violations, including at least 45 cases of assaults or threats.
The alleged violations are split relatively equally between the two leading parties, Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP) and Premadasa's UNP, Al Jazeera quoted the CMEV data as showing.
Sirisena's term was also marred by a failed attempt to remove Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe from the office, that sparked a constitutional crisis that even when resolved by the Supreme Court -- which restored Wickremesinghe to his position -- left a government essentially cleaved in two, CNN reported.
Under the Sri Lankan system, the Prime Minister is appointed by the President from members of Parliament, who nominate the most suitable.
Center for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) said at the invitation of local election monitors, 153 foreign election observers have arrived in the country to monitor the presidential election.
According to the CMEV, 45 observers representing the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), 88 observers from the European Union Election Observation Mission and 20 observers representing the Commonwealth are in the country to observe the election. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:36 IST

Trump to visit Britain next month to attend NATO summit

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for NATO's 70th-anniversary summit next month, the White House said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:42 IST

Imran says 'no grudge' against Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 16 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he holds no grudge against Nawaz Sharif and that the ailing former premier's health is more important than politics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:10 IST

Myanmar rejects ICC probe into war crimes against Rohingya

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], Nov 16 (ANI): Myanmar has rejected an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into alleged crimes against the Rohingya, as the country faces mounting international pressure over its treatment of the minority ethnic group.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:38 IST

6 killed as bomb explodes amid protests in Iraq's Tahrir Square

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 16 (ANI): At least six people were killed and around 30 others suffered injuries when a bomb placed under a vehicle detonated near Tahrir Square in downtown Baghdad, the epicentre of the anti-government demonstrations in the country that has been continuing since earlier last month

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:31 IST

Sri Lanka Presidential election: Gunmen open fire on bus...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 16 (ANI): Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying voters in Mannar in northern Sri Lanka on Saturday, as the island country began voting for a presidential election.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 05:10 IST

US adds five sub-entities owned by Cuban military to list of...

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): The United States has added five sub-entities owned by the Cuban military to the list of entities with which direct financial transactions are forbidden, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 04:17 IST

Lebanon: Protests break out over reports of Mohammad Safadi...

Beirut [Lebanon], Nov 16 (ANI): Protestors in Lebanon, who have been demonstrating for past few weeks, once again took to streets on Thursday night (local time) reacting angrily to the reports of business tycoon and former Tripoli Member of Parliament Mohammad Safadi being nominated as the next Pri

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:58 IST

White House releases memo detailing April phone call between...

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): The White House has released a memo detailing April phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:22 IST

Bolivia to expel Venezuelan diplomats from the country,...

Sucre [Bolivia], Nov 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric has announced that all Venezuelan diplomats would be expelled from the country for "violating diplomatic norms" following the resignation of President Morales.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 02:44 IST

Former US ambassador to Ukraine testifies in Trump impeachment hearing

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, testified during the public impeachment hearing of US President Donald Trump and discussed her time in Ukraine.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 02:22 IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sajith Premadasa frontrunners in race to be...

Colombo [Sri Lanka] Nov 16 (ANI): Months after a deadly terror attack shattered the calm that Sri Lanka had and left over 250 people dead, the country heads to polls on November 16 to elect a new President.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:03 IST

Donald Trump's associate convicted of lying to Congress

Washington [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Roger Stone, the former campaigner of US President Donald Trump and his longtime associate, was convicted on Friday (local time) of lying to Congress and several other charges.

Read More
iocl