Sri Lankan Airlines temporarily suspends flight services from April 8-21

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 2 (ANI): The Sri Lankan Airlines on Thursday temporarily suspended all flight operations with effect from April 8 to April 21 in view of the travel restrictions imposed by various countries, including India, to combat the coronavirus spread.

"The airline is constantly reviewing the market conditions and the restrictions imposed by various authorities and will be ready to re-commence its operations at short notice even before April 21, 2020, following the lifting of such restrictions," the airline said in a statement.

It also said that it is "willing" to offer special flights during this period, if required, to repatriate Sri Lankans who want to return to the country.

"Further, the airlines' cargo services will continue to operate from its worldwide network special flights as and when required," the statement said.

In view of providing maximum ease to its valued passengers, who have been inconvenienced under these circumstances which are beyond the airlines' control, it has implemented a re-booking and reissue policy, which is available on www.srilankan.com, it added.

"For further information and clarifications, passengers are requested to contact their travel agents, their nearest Sri Lankan Airlines Office or the Airlines' Global Contact Centre on +94117771979," the statement further said.

Last month, India had suspended all international flights from landing in the country in a bid to stop the rapid and global spreading of the highly contagious virus.

Meanwhile, the total tally of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka rose to 148 according to the Health Promotion Bureau report at 11 am (local time) on Thursday. (ANI)

