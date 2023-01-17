Sri Lankan envoy Milinda Moragoda meets NSA Ajit Doval, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda today met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed matters pertaining to India-Sri Lanka relations.

Sri Lankan High Commission in India tweeted, "High Commissioner @MilindaMoragoda met with the National Security Advisor of India Shri Ajit Kumar Doval today (16), and discussed matters pertaining to India-Sri Lanka relations."

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on January 11 said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka this week, according to Sri Lankan President Media Division statement. However, the Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued any official statement regarding his visit.



"India's Foreign Minister will be arriving in Sri Lanka next week. India is in debt restructuring discussions," Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said while addressing the "Pratibha Abhisheka 2022, on Wednesday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka will receive USD 2.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund and USD 5 billion from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, according to Sri Lanka's President Media Division.

Wickremesinghe further said, "After that, we can get nearly 5 billion dollars from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. The total will be USD 7.5 billion. Adding the USD 3 billion from the restructuring of unprofitable government agencies can add up to USD 10 billion, which will enable the economy to recover and bring the country out of this suffering," according to Sri Lankan President's media division.

According to Sri Lankan President's Media division, Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "We are currently working to secure IMF assistance as soon as possible. The countries that have given us loans have already stated their willingness to assist us. Japan and the Paris Club, two of our three major creditors, have expressed their willingness to assist." (ANI)

