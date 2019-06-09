Representative image


Sri Lankan intelligence chief resigns over Easter Sunday bombings

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 04:57 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka's national intelligence chief Sisira Mendis has stepped down from his post in the wake of Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people in April.
While testifying before the Parliament Select Committee (PSC) last week, Mendis had claimed that President Maithripala Sirisena failed to hold regular security review meetings, Colombo Gazette reported.
On Friday, Sirisena had called an emergency cabinet meeting and said that police, military, intelligence officials and ministers will not testify before the PSC.
The Sri Lankan President was said to have been upset over Mendis being grilled by the committee and the session being open to media.
Earlier, there were reports that Mendis was sacked by Sirisena following the comments he made to the committee. However, Secretary of Defence General Shantha Kottegoda clarified that Mendis resigned.
Multiple blasts ripped through Sri Lanka on April 21, when the Christian community was celebrating Easter Sunday. The explosions rattled churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing 258 people and injuring over 500.
A local Jihadi group and ISIS affiliate, National Thowheeth Jama'ath, claimed responsibility for the devastating attacks which have been widely condemned.
Indian intelligence agencies had sent several warnings to their Sri Lankan counterparts warning of a possible terror attack. However, Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have both said that they were not informed about it before the April 21 attacks.
The Sri Lankan government said that people connected to the attacks have been apprehended. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:29 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 04:02 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:31 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 02:23 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 02:18 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 01:38 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 00:21 IST

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:30 IST

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:18 IST

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:59 IST

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:41 IST

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:54 IST

