Sri Lankan Minister Thondaman visits India, meets Foreign Secy Shringla

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla welcomed and met with Sri Lankan State Minister of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Jeevan Thondaman on Friday.



Shringla welcomed Thondaman on Friday and exchanged issues of common interest, including political devolution, minority communities in Sri Lanka, the economic situation as well as development cooperation.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla welcomed Minister Jeevan Thondaman of #SriLanka who is on a visit to India. Exchanged views on issues of common interest, including political devolution, minority communities in SL, economic situation & development cooperation," informed the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi in a tweet on Friday. (ANI)

