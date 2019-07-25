Sri Lankan Navy arrests 4 Indian fishermen

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy has arrested four Indian fishermen for allegedly breaching International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegally fishing in Colombo's waters.

The fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were arrested on Wednesday in Sri Lankan territorial waters in the sea area off the Kovalam Lighthouse, reported Colombo Page. A fishing trawler was also seized.

The Lankan naval personnel were on a routine patrol onboard a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command.

The fishermen are expected to be handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for further action.

On July 11, the Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended six Indian fishermen from Namputhalai near Delft Island. (ANI)

