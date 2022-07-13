Sri Lankan Opposition leader Premadasa calls meeting regarding President's candidature

Colombo [Sri lanka], July 13 (ANI): Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa has called a meeting on Tuesday regarding his candidature for the post of the country's President.

Several Members of Parliaments (MPs) from other parties also attended the meeting including Independent MP Anura Priyadharshana Yapa.

Regarding Premdasa's candidature for the President's post, Yapa said that he is not bad but we are here to get consensus from all the parties before announcing the president face in the country.

"We're meeting to get an idea on how to elect the next president of the country. Many parties are discussing to create a consensus. It's important to achieve it. Sajith Premadasa was 2nd in the last elections so we spoke to him," Independent MP Yapa said.

Earlier on Monday, opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) unanimously decided to nominate Sajith Premadasa for the interim president's post.

SJB said that the party secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara submitted the proposal and it was seconded by party chairman Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka at the parliamentary group held this afternoon, reported Newswire.

SJB has nearly 50 MPs in Parliament and to win a Parliament vote they need the support of 113 MPs.



Meanwhile, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said that he is ready to protect the motherland and build the country's economy, reported News 1st.

In a statement to the media, Sajith Premadasa said that the opposition is ready to lead the program of stabilizing the country and building the country's economy.

The opposition leader said that there is no alternative solution other than the appointment of the government led by a new President and the Prime Minister.

Sri Lankan party leaders have decided to elect a new President on July 20 through a vote in Parliament in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane said today.

He said it was decided to convene Parliament this Friday (15) and inform the House that there is a vacancy for the Presidency according to the provisions of the Constitution, reported Daily Mirror.

"Nominations for the presidency will be called for on July 19 and a vote will be taken on July 20 to elect a new President," he said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe both announced to step down from their positions after intensified protests by Sri Lankan commoners. (ANI)

