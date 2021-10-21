Sri Lankan PM congratulates PM Modi after India crosses 100cr COVID-19 vaccination mark

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 21 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi, the medical community and frontliners of India for achieving this mammoth task. The way forward & adjusting to the new normal while staying safe is highly dependent on a successful vaccination drive. Congratulations on reaching this milestone," Rajapaksa tweeted.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Indian doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury," PM Modi tweeted.

India's front line workers that made the feat possible included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities.

It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)