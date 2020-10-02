Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa pays tribute to Gandhi

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary.

Accompanied by some officers of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa paid his tributes to Gandhi in Temple Trees, Sri Lanka.

"A touching gesture by Hon PM @PresRajapaksa who paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Temple Trees in SriLanka along with officers of the High Commission of India," India in Sri Lanka said in a tweet.



In the following tweet, the Embassy further said, "'Truth and non-violence are as old as the hills' Mahatma Gandhi said. These precepts also given to the world by The Buddha continue to be the bedrock of the idea of India."

"Mahatma Gandhi was a son of India but he belongs to the world at large. He believed that a truly independent India is bound to help its neighbours. The philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family - is India's eternal principle," the Embassy added.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

