Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo)
Sri Lankan PM welcomes Centre's move to confer UT status on Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:15 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 6 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday welcomed the Central government's move to confer Union Territory status on Ladakh, a region with a Buddhist majority.
Taking to Twitter, Wickremesinghe said, "I understand Ladakh will finally become a Union Territory. With over 70% Buddhist it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority."
The Sri Lankan PM added that Ladakh's creation as a Union Territory and its consequential restructuring is "India's internal matter".

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the Opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstaining. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:29 IST

Chinese central bank expresses regret after US designates...

Beijing [China], Aug 6 (ANI): Chinese central bank on Tuesday expressed "deep regret" over United States' unilateral steps to designate China as a currency manipulator and said that the step will "bring turmoil to the financial market".

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:21 IST

Pak: Indian High Commission demands more security

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Indian High Commission in Pakistan has asked authorities to tighten security around its premises, sources told ANI on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:43 IST

Afghanistan: 1 killed, 2 injured in Khost blast

Khost [Afghanistan], Aug 06 (ANI): At least one person was killed and two suffered injuries in a blast that hit Khost city of Afghanistan.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:28 IST

Over 1,400 Syrian refugees returned home in 24 hours: Russia

Moscow [Russia], Aug 6 (Sputnik/ANI): Over 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:25 IST

El Paso shooting: Police confirm 1 German, 7 Mexicans among deceased

Texas [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Local police has confirmed that at least seven Mexican citizens and one German national lost their lives after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart here on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:17 IST

Additional police deployed after shootings in Toronto

Toronto [Canada], Aug 6 (ANI): Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has pledged additional resources for the city which was rocked by multiple shootings over the weekend. He added that additional police officers have been deployed in some parts of Toronto in the wake of the incidents.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:16 IST

US diplomat Alice Wells reaches Pakistan for official visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Alice Wells, the United States' Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, reached Islamabad on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:04 IST

UNSC grants sanction exemption to German NGO to deliver goods in...

New York [US], July 06 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council has granted a sanction exemption to a German-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) to deliver goods to North Korea, which has been hit by its worst-ever drought.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:15 IST

US special envoy arrives in New Delhi to 'build international...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad reached India on Tuesday to hold talks with the government in an effort to "build international consensus" on the Afghan peace process.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:12 IST

Pak's failure to exit from FATF grey list poses risk to IMF...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan's failure to exit from Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list is a risk to the recently approved International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan worth USD six billion, said Teresa Daban Sanchez, IMF's Resident Representative for the country.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:11 IST

Ruckus in Pak parliament as Imran Khan skips emergency meet on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the emergency joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament on Tuesday, which was called to discuss the recent developments in Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:06 IST

Pak Parliament to discuss 'recent developments' in Kashmir today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan will hold an emergency joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament today to discuss the recent developments in Kashmir, as per Pakistani media reports.

