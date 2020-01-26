Sri Lankan PM wishes India on 71st Republic Day

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jan 26 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Sunday wished his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and people of India on the occasion of Republic Day.

Earlier in the day, Rajapaksa, along with his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa, participated in at the cultural event organized by the Indian High Commission in Colombo, celebrating the 71st Indian Republic Day.

"Mrs. Shiranthi Rajapaksa and I participated at the cultural event organized by the Indian High Commission in Colombo, celebrating the 71st Indian Republic Day, at the BMICH last evening. I would like to wish the Prime Minister and people of India a very Happy 71st Republic Day," Rajapaksa tweeted.

Replying to Rajapaksa greeting, Prime Minister Modi said India "cherishes the deep-rooted friendship" with Sri Lanka.

"Thank you PM Mahinda Rajapaksa for the Republic Day wishes. India cherishes the deep-rooted friendship with Sri Lanka.," Modi tweeted.

On this day, 70-year back, India officially adopted its Constitution. The day is being celebrated around the country with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, the Indian mission in several countries including the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and Indian High Commission in Pakistan is also celebrating the day.

At the High Commission here, High Commissioner of India, Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurled the flag at India House this morning at a ceremony. (ANI)

