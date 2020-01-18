Sri Lankan President, Ajit Doval discuss cooperation on intelligence sharing, maritime security

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jan 18 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa here and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on national security, intelligence sharing, and maritime security.

"A very cordial discussion was held with National Security Advisor of #India, Ajit Doval today. Strengthening of bilateral cooperation on national security, intelligence sharing, maritime security & fostering of regional collaboration, were some of the key points of discussion," Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

The two leaders had previously met in November last year during Rajapaksa's official visit to India shortly after being elected as the Sri Lankan President. (ANI)

