Sri Lankan President congratulates US President-elect Biden on his electoral victory

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 8 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on historic presidential election victory and said he looks forward to working with him to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Congratulations! president @JoeBiden on your historic victory. Look forward to working closely with you to strengthen the bilateral relations between our two countries," Rajapaksa tweeted.

Biden has become the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.

In this, his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, received more than 74 million votes, 4 million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.



Leaders around the world have reacted to the winning of Joe Biden in the Presidential race with congratulatory messages for the US President-elect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and congratulated Biden for the election victory.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," he said. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that vibrant India-US ties will get stronger with the support and leadership of Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on their impressive and historic election victory.

"Heartiest congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris on your impressive and historic election victory. I look forward to working closely with the new US leadership in further strengthening friendly ties between our two countries," the Nepali leader tweeted. (ANI)

