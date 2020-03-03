Sri Lankan President dissolves Parliament, snap election on April 25

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Mar 03 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday dissolved the country's Parliament as the election commission announced a general election for April 25.

Rajapaksa, who became president following a landslide victory in the November election, appointed his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the interim prime minister of the island nation.

The elections to elect new members to the Parliament will be held on April 25, reported Colombo Page.

Nominations of candidates will be received by the Returning Officers during the period beginning March 12 and ending at 12 noon on March 19.

Mahinda, who had been president twice and prime minister three times, is expected to gain an easy victory in the upcoming polls.

The new parliament is summoned to meet on 14 May 2020. (ANI)

