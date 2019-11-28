Sri Lankan President 'personally invites' Muralitharan to become governor of Nothern Province

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 27 (ANI): Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has "personally invited" legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan to accept the post of the Governor of the country's Tamil-dominated Northern Province, Daily Mirror reported on Wednesday.

"President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had personally invited Muralitharan to accept the post of the Governor of the Northern Province," Daily Mirror reported citing sources.

The 47-year-old legendary cricketer from Kandy city in Sri Lanka is among the three new governors tipped to be appointed by Rajapaksa.

Anuradha Yahampath is set to be appointed as the Governor of the Eastern Province and Professor Tissa Vitharana as the Governor of the North Central Province.

While Yahampath is the chairperson of the Nationalist Entrepreneurs Association and a Director of a reputed garment export company, Vitharana is a former minister and the leader of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP). (ANI)

